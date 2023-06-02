UFO conference in the desert explores ideology of life beyond earth

Contact in the Desert is a UFO conference starting on Friday that addresses alien phenomena and research behind the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

The conference is taking place at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort and Spa from June 2 to June 4.

The focus of this year's conference is to explore what is next when it comes to these phenomena. This is the ninth year the event is being held.

There is a lineup of over 60 lectures and many workshops, panels, and special events for attendees. The speakers vary from renowned scientists and experts in the fields of astrobiology, astronomy, and UFOlogy.

The conference comes the same week that NASA and officials from other government agencies held their first public meeting on UFOs. The meeting came a year after the agencies launched a study into unexplained sightings.

Tickets for the conference are no longer on sale online, however, can still be purchased on-site.