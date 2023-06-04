Stroman wins 4th straight start, Amaya hits 1st homer as Cubs beat Padres 7-1

By RICHARD J. MARCUS

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched six strong innings to win his fourth consecutive start and rookie Miguel Amaya went 3 for 3 with his first major league home run as the Chicago Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Sunday.

“Stro kind of battled his way through some mechanical stuff and found a way to get through six and did a really nice job, no earned runs. The bullpen shut them down,” Cubs manager David Ross said.

Yan Gomes and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back homers off Ryan Weathers (1-4), and Dansby Swanson added a two-run double later in the second inning.

“Good at-bats up and down the lineup,” Ross said. “Guys put really good swings on him.”

Amaya’s two-run drive off reliever Drew Carlton made it 7-0 in the third.

Stroman (6-4) allowed just an unearned run and four hits, striking out six. He lowered his ERA to 2.39.

“Just felt off in the beginning but I felt like I found it late and got into a good groove,” Stroman said. “Everybody contributed one through nine. Kind of shows you the capability of our squad when we are on.”

Julian Merryweather, Michael Fulmer and Brandon Hughes each tossed a scoreless inning to finish the five-hitter.

“We came off last night’s game going out there with a lot of energy today to try to turn the corner. It didn’t happen again today,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “That’s been the biggest problem with us this year is when we do have really good games you would think that you would gain something from that, and we have not.”

Chicago had five extra-base hits in the first three innings. Gomes and Mancini gave the Cubs their fifth set of back-to-back homers this season.

Weathers faced only 12 batters and gave up five runs on seven hits — four for extra bases. He walked one and was lifted with two outs in the second.

“He was getting behind everybody,” Melvin said. “Then when he had to come over the plate, they were ready for him.”

Nico Hoerner began the game with a double and scored when third baseman Manny Machado committed a throwing error on Ian Happ’s infield single.

Amaya, recalled Saturday from Triple-A Iowa, singled in the second and scored on Swanson’s double. Then he knocked in Gomes with a 415-foot homer to left field in the third.

“I have no words how to explain it,” Amaya said of the feeling he had rounding the bases. “It is something that I am going to (remember) the rest of my life.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

A sore left wrist has bothered Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts for several weeks, and he was removed from a 6-0 victory in the eighth inning Saturday. Bogaerts sat out Sunday but said he believes he can avoid the injured list. “I probably haven’t played this long with it,” said Bogaerts, who has dealt with similar wrist trouble in the past. “I knew Manny was hurt, and I felt like I want to go out there, and I want to be there. Obviously, now he’s back. … Let’s see how it is.”

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 3.86 ERA) starts the finale of the four-game series Monday night against LHP Blake Snell (1-6, 4.50).

