The Contact in the Desert UFO/UAP convention is on its last day in the valley

Contact in the Desert (CITD) is on its 3rd day of the 9th annual event in Indian Wells. It's the world's largest UFO/UAP conference, scheduled for June 2-4.

The event is held at the Renaissance Hotel in Indian Wells, CA.

"We're talking about the possible contact with other civilizations, but you make contact with these, these experts in these different fields, and you get a chance to interact with them, ask them your personal questions, get it right from the horse's mouth, what's going on at the cutting edge of this," says the producer of CITD, Ron Janix

He wants to break the misconceptions he believes people have about ufo conventions.

"There's nothing to be scared about," says Janix. "And it's not, the perception. A lot of people have events like this. It's much more of a cerebral atmosphere. We have a lot of academics, a lot of PhDs, a lot of scientists."

The Contact In The Desert staff says there are over 2000 people that rsvp for this event, and over 35 lectures happening on day three.

"For me, it was more of a question wondering how if there are aircraft that we have recovered, how that's used in the military or technology that's advanced," says a Palm Springs resident, Randy Cuellar.

Randy and Melody Cuellar went to a night watch event using goggles. "We could see satellites and other objects in the sky that you're not normally able to visualize the naked eye," says Cuellar

They say this is their first time attending a convention dedicated to UFOs.

"there's a lot of skepticism, but it's, we're a tiny planet in this huge universe. How can anybody think that we're the only ones here," says Cuellar.

Speaker Adam Curry will give a hands-on demonstration of UnityGPT after the AI Panel on June 4th. The demo will occur 4:00-5:00 pm directly across from the Adventure Room.

If you are interested in learning more about the mysteries of the cosmos and the potential for life beyond our planet, The producer of Contact in the Desert asks you to join the conversation.

This year's focus will be exploring the future of ufology, forbidden archaeology, government disclosure, alien phenomenon, crop circles, and other related fields.