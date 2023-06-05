Local LGBTQIA+ community responds to warnings of threats of violence

Threats of violence against the LGBTQIA+ community are on the rise, according to the Department of Homeland Security. As we go into June, which is recognized as Pride Month nationwide, locals and law enforcement are working together to keep people safe.

DHS states about 20% of all hate crimes reported throughout the country in 2021 were motivated by bias linked to sexual orientation and gender. "It's not something new to most people who are LGBTQIA because they have been the target," says the Morning Host of KGAY 1065, John Taylor. "It's the boldness and the fact that it is so out in the open, like, if you look down arenas road, we have had so many vigils on this road, whether it be the Pulse, or Club Q, or George Zander, who was a victim of hate crime and violence here in this town, you know, so we're not living in a bubble, even though we're living in paradise here in Palm Springs."

'LGBTIQA+' is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, and asexual.

There are Pride related events that will take place this month on Arenas, and a local Kgay Morning host is vigilant in making sure his community and whoever is visiting is safe. He confirms that there will be a Bar-B-Que on Arenas in Palm Springs on June 24th, and law enforcement are a big part of safety strategy planning. "I'm vigilant," says Taylor. "I'm not overly concerned to the point of, you know, staying indoors. But we have a dialogue going with our police department; we have LGBTQ officers; we have a Police Chief who is a staunch ally of our community."

The Palm Springs Police Department's LGBTQ Outreach Committee will host A Town Hall on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Hunter's in the Arenas District from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Chief Andy Mills & other Palm Springs Department staff members will share what they have heard, how they have adapted to the times, and how they can continue to collaborate with the community to maintain public safety. Event organizers invite the community to join the conversation and have their questions answered.