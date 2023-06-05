Students dismissed from elementary school in DHS due to outage

Students at Julius Corsini Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs are being released early Monday.

A school spokesperson tells News Channel 3 that a power outage on campus is the reason.

According to school officials, SCE has provided no estimated time for the power to be restored.

They ask parents to pick up their children by 10:45 a.m.

They sent these messages to their school community:

Hello families. Unfortunately. power has not yet been restored on campus. As safety is our top priority, we are going to release students to their guardians beginning at 10 a.m. Please pick up your child as you would during regular dismissal as soon as possible within the next 45 minutes, and their teacher will release them to you. If you are not able to pick up your child within this time period, someone from the school will reach out to you with further instructions. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Hola familias. Desafortunadamente. aún no se ha restablecido la electricidad, aquí en la escuela. Como la seguridad es nuestra principal prioridad, vamos a entregar a los estudiantes a sus padres/guardianes a partir de las 10 a. m. Por favor, recoja a su hijo como lo haría durante la salida regular lo antes posible dentro de los próximos 45 minutos, y su maestro se lo entregará. Si no puede recoger a su hijo dentro de este período de tiempo, alguien de la escuela se comunicará con usted con más instrucciones. Gracias por su comprensión y cooperación