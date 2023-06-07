Skip to Content
News

Neighborhood Heroes: A hug in every quilt

KESQ
By
Published 5:25 AM

A group of women part of a group called Stitches for Kids in Indio sew quilts for children in the Coachella Valley who are going through a hard time.

The group is coming up on its 20th year anniversary of providing these warm quilts to local children.

Natalie Shonerd has been part of the group for more than a year now. Shonerd said the quilts are something that belongs to the children that need something to hold on to when they have nothing else.

The quilts are donated monthly to Olive Crest and the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. Both locations provide services to children experiencing crises.

Patricia Paige is one of the founding members of the group, who still remains part of the group. As a former teacher, Paige said the group helping other children means a lot to her.

Nearly 6,000 quilts have been donated in the last 20 years.

The group does take fabric and material donations. Donations can be dropped off at the Indio Senior Center.

News Channel 3 wants to celebrate these neighborhood heroes. Tell us about them here. Enter HERE or email SHARE@kesq.com. If you see good happening on social media, share it with us, and tag it #neighborhoodheroes for us to see.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content