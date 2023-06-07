Neighborhood Heroes: A hug in every quilt

A group of women part of a group called Stitches for Kids in Indio sew quilts for children in the Coachella Valley who are going through a hard time.

The group is coming up on its 20th year anniversary of providing these warm quilts to local children.

Natalie Shonerd has been part of the group for more than a year now. Shonerd said the quilts are something that belongs to the children that need something to hold on to when they have nothing else.

The quilts are donated monthly to Olive Crest and the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. Both locations provide services to children experiencing crises.

Patricia Paige is one of the founding members of the group, who still remains part of the group. As a former teacher, Paige said the group helping other children means a lot to her.

Nearly 6,000 quilts have been donated in the last 20 years.

The group does take fabric and material donations. Donations can be dropped off at the Indio Senior Center.

