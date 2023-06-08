CV Firebirds Let’s Melt The Competition Chocolate Donation is starting up for Game 1

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are inviting fans to bring unopened chocolate and swap it out during the game at the Brandini station for free toffee popcorn.

Locals are hitting stores to buy chocolate to participate in the Let #MeltTheCompetition campaign.

If you bring a Hershey bar to any Calder Cup Finals games at Acrisure Arena, you can trade it for a free pack of two-ounce Brandini toffee. The Hershey bars will be donated to FIND Food Bank.