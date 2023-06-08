Skip to Content
Fire at a Palm Springs apartment complex leaves several units uninhabitable

An overnight structure fire at an apartment complex in Palm Springs left several units uninhabitable.

The fire was reported at around 12:50 a.m. in the 900 block of East Vista Chino.

Officials with the Palm Springs Fire Dept. said the building was a two-story multi-unit complex with living units above the garages. 12 residents were evacuated.

The first arriving unit reported heavy fire and smoke from two of the enclosed garages.

"An aggressive fire attack coordinated with search, rescue and evacuation of all living units was conducted. An 'all clear' and knock-down of the fire was achieved within 10 minutes," reads a PSFD post.

Several units were determined to be inhabitable. The Red Cross was requested for assistance.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

