Fired up fans show out as Firebirds get shutout win in Game 1

The Coachella Valley Firebirds were fire on the ice, shutting out the Hershey Bears 5-0 on Thursday night in front of a sold-out crowd.

Fans flocked to Acrisure Arena at the for the first game of the Calder Cup Finals.

"That's been the best thing what you see all over the Coachella Valley. Everybody wearing the jerseys and all the Firebird gear. I mean, everybody is really supportive in the Coachella Valley. So when you get in there, it's unlike any other event," said La Quinta resident Jeff Carmody.

Thousands decked out in Firebirds gear ready for the first of 7 game series.

"Man, just the atmosphere. Like I don't know anything about hockey, but just being in the atmosphere is so electric and it's just so it's fun. It's like, the crowd goes crazy and it's amazing," said Thousand Palms resident Zach Perez.

The coolest spot in the desert, but it was in the stands where you could feel the heat! Firebirds fans showed up and showed out once again.

"It's great to be part of something, especially here. It's like I never really was big into sports. And then we get a hockey team and now we're really big into hockey and all of a sudden, all I know is hockey," said Indio resident Cynthia Portillo.

"Unlike anything we've ever had in the desert. Having hockey, having great friends and great drinks. I love it here, honestly," said Indio resident Christian Garza.

The stands were filled to the brim once again with it's second sold-out game this week. Each game proving to be historic for the team.

“I guess the inaugural team never go to the final. So this is something special. I think it's gonna be awesome for the Valley," said Thousand Palms resident Geronimo Carpio.

With every game, the fans have been there every step of the way.

"The energy out here just everybody's just blown off. I mean, you can feel it. Everybody's proud in his place," said Carpio.

Hopefully another sellout crowd for Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals on Saturday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing Coachella Valley Firebirds coverage.