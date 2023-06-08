Skip to Content
Palm Desert City Council to discuss redistricting options

Palm Desert City Council will be meeting on Thursday to continue discussions on redistricting possibilities.

Measure B on the ballot last year asked Palm Desert residents whether or not the city should transition from a two-council district system to a five-council district system.

53% of voters said they supported the change.

A staff report shows during a city council meeting held on May 25 city staff was asked to analyze the chance of submitting a ballot measure authorizing mid-cycle redistricting, and whether this process should be picked up in the future when 60% of new residential units under construction now are completed.

These projects are expected to expand the number of residents in the city.

The city council is expected to discuss its options at a meeting happening tonight.

