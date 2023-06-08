Trump indicted on federal charges in classified documents investigation

Includes reporting by ABC News:

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time, sources familiar confirm to ABC News. This marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges.

Trump has been indicted in the special counsel’s classified documents probe. According to ABC News, Trump has been charged with seven counts including conspiracy, willful retention, and obstruction.

“We’re learning from our sources that there appears to be at least seven counts here. This ranges from everything from the willful retention of national defense information to conspiracy to a scheme to conceal to false statements and representations," ABC News' Katherine Faulders reported on during a special report on the network.

Trump wrote on social media that he has been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, June 13.

The special counsel declined to comment. The Justice Department is moving additional resources to Miami ahead of the expected appearance, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

Trump insisted the case was a "hoax." He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. He wrote on social media Thursday that he is "INNOCENT."

TRUMP'S TRUTH SOCIAL POST ON THE INDICTMENT:

Page 1: The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.



Page 2: I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!



Page 3: This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!

The federal indictment is the second time that Trump has been charged criminally this year. In April, the Manhattan district attorney charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business.