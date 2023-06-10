Splash House 2023 is underway at hotels across Palm Springs

On day 2, the festival kicks off with pool parties and various musical acts at 1 pm at various hotels across Palm Springs.

The music festival spanning across three resorts: The Renaissance, Margaritaville, and The Saguaro.

In each resort, musical performances from Venessa Michaels and the Green Velvet will be held at the Renaissance. The Racket Club will play at the Saguaro and RonBeatz at Margaritaville.

Other DJs set to perform at the three resorts Saturday include The Sponges, Riva Starr, Honeyluv, Armand Van Helden, Lee Wells, and Bontan, among others.

There will be a lot of opportunities for sun and alcohol consumption; being hydrated is very important, especially if you are not familiar with desert heat.

Tips for safety and Resources during this fun-filled weekend

Water Refill Stations: Make sure you bring your refillable water bottle with you (non-metal, please!) and hydrate often. They will have water refill stations located at each host hotel and at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Pool Rules The Golden Rule: Treat our splash mates like you would treat your best friend. No fighting or being rude! Respect other people’s differences, backgrounds, orientations, and opinions. Listen to our staff and safety personnel. We are here working for you! Smile and say hello to strangers. You never know who's your next best friend. Wear whatever makes you feel good, and don’t be afraid to dress up. Carry your ID with you at all times. But don’t use it for driving! Leave your phone in your hotel room and see where your feet take you. Drink lots of water and consume alcohol responsibly. No outside food, beverage, glass, or any prohibited items at the pools! Max inflated floatie size is 4’x4'. Be nice to other people's floaties; they have feelings too.



Public Safety Crowd management and safety are of utmost importance. We work hand in hand with law enforcement and public safety agencies to help ensure the safety of our events. Because of those very same concerns, we are unable to publicly comment on detailed, specific actions which are taken. Some of the safety measures you will notice upon your arrival such as bag checks. Please note that we will implement searches upon festival entry. Please note the Prohibited Items list; these will be refused by the search staff and must be disposed of or returned to the room by the patron. If you, or a friend, require medical assistance, please locate your nearest medical tent or alert a staff member. And remember: if you see something, say something. Flag down any staff member or Public Safety official if you notice something that doesn’t seem quite right.

