DannyLux to receive key to the city of Desert Hot Springs on June 20

Up-and-coming singer-songwriter DannyLux will be honored by the city of Desert Hot Springs in a special ceremony next week.

Daniel Balderrama, aka DannyLux, is a 19-year-old Desert Hot Springs native who has been tearing it up on the Latine music scene for the past two years. In April, he performed at the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where his father used to pick up the trash after.

"My dad worked at a company that picked up the trash, and that company also picked up the trash in Coachella, and it's something beautiful that I'm going to be able to take my dad backstage," DannyLux told News Channel 3/Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta days before his Coachella performance.

DannyLux has become one of the big stars of a new genre of Latin music called "Alternative Sierreño." His music has earned him millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok, nearly 3.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He was named one of Billboard’s 2022 Latin Artists to Watch and opened for Coldplay during their Mexico tour.

City officials said the honor comes in recognition of his exceptional performance at Coachella, his positive impact on the residents and youth of the city, and his newly announced role as the 2023 City of Desert Hot Springs Holiday Parade Grand Marshal.

"DannyLux, a highly talented musician and composer, not only mesmerized audiences with his soulful melodies at this year’s music festivals, and around the world, the 19-yearold has also been actively involved in making a positive difference in Desert Hot Springs. His passion for music extends beyond the stage to dedicate his time and talent to inspire and encourage young people to pursue art and music as a profession," - City of Desert Hot Springs

DHS Mayor Scott Matas will present the Key to the City to DannyLux in a special ceremony at the City of Desert Hot Springs Council Chambers on June 20th, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

"As an ambassador of the city, DannyLux has showcased Desert Hot Springs’ rich cultural heritage and vibrant arts scene to a wider audience. His remarkable talent and contributions have not only brought personal distinction, but has also shed light on the creative energy and artistic potential that exists within Desert Hot Springs," reads the city announcement.

City officials invite all music enthusiasts, supporters, residents, and youth to honor DannyLux on June 20.

The City of Desert Hot Springs Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, December 9, 2023 in downtown Desert Hot Springs.