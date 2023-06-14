Skip to Content
Los Angeles beats Dallas 79-61 behind Hamby, Ogwumike

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dearica Hamby had 23 points and eight rebounds, Nneka Ogwumike added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 79-61 on Wednesday.

Hamby scored 14 of her points in the third quarter to extend the Los Angeles lead to 61-51 entering the fourth. The Sparks held Dallas to 10 fourth-quarter points.

Ogwumike reached 20-plus points for the fifth time in her last six games. Ogwumike also had two steals to pass Lindsay Whalen for 16th on the WNBA’s career list with 501.

Jordin Canada added 15 points and six assists for Los Angeles (5-4). The Sparks shot 52% from the field, while Dallas went 25 for 69 (36%) with 17 turnovers.

Kalani Brown set career-highs with 21 points and 11 rebounds for Dallas (5-5), which lost its first home game of the season. Satou Sabally secured her seventh straight double-double — to set a franchise record — with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale added 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

