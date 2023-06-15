Skip to Content
Jackalope Ranch renovations are underway in the city of Indio

today at 11:40 AM
Published 11:46 AM

Jackalope Ranch is coming back to the valley. A new set of owners has purchased the 9.8-acre land.

General Manager, Charlie Christodulelis, says they have been working on the reopening and construction since January 2023 to get the restaurant back into shape. There is no definite date for a reopening, but they anticipate the moment they can start accepting guests again.

They have been accepting employment applications. If you are interested, give this number a call (760) 345-2300 for instructions.

The Jackalope Ranch is located at 80400 Highway 111 in Indio, CA. It consists of approximately
21,594+/- square feet of premium restaurant space and event venue with a seating capacity of 485
seats.

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi Price

