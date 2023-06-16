Skip to Content
News

Indio Police swears in six new officers as longtime officer retires after 44 years with the department

KESQ / Indio PD
By
New
Published 9:11 PM

On Friday, the Indio Police Department welcomed the next generation of officers and said goodbye to a long-time officer. 

Six new officers were sworn in at a ceremony Friday morning. The department said five of the six officers graduated from the police academy on Thursday.

At the same time, the department celebrated Sergeant Robert “Bob” Stanfill on his retirement. Officer Stanfill spent 44 years with the Indio Police Department and 51 years total in law enforcement. He shared some advice for the next generation of officers.

"Just be transparent. Be honest with people, be yourself. Treat everybody with respect, and you treat him like you want to be treated," Standfill said.

Indio Police Chief Mike Washburn said that during his time with the department, Stanfill was a calm and steady presence helping to keep the other officers calm. 

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content