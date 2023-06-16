Indio Police swears in six new officers as longtime officer retires after 44 years with the department

On Friday, the Indio Police Department welcomed the next generation of officers and said goodbye to a long-time officer.

Six new officers were sworn in at a ceremony Friday morning. The department said five of the six officers graduated from the police academy on Thursday.

At the same time, the department celebrated Sergeant Robert “Bob” Stanfill on his retirement. Officer Stanfill spent 44 years with the Indio Police Department and 51 years total in law enforcement. He shared some advice for the next generation of officers.

"Just be transparent. Be honest with people, be yourself. Treat everybody with respect, and you treat him like you want to be treated," Standfill said.

Indio Police Chief Mike Washburn said that during his time with the department, Stanfill was a calm and steady presence helping to keep the other officers calm.