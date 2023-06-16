Skip to Content
One dead, two injured in crash near Twentynine Palms Friday morning

A woman was killed and two men were injured after a crash near Twentynine Palms Friday morning.

The crash happened at around 9:10 a.m. on Amboy Rod, north of Bellking Road.

The California Highway Patrol said its investigation revealed that a Toyota Sienna was traveling northbound on Amboy Road at a high rate of speed in a left curve of the roadway. The vehicle ended up going across both lanes of the road before striking a dirt embankment west of the roadway.

A passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash was ejected from the vehicle, according to CHP. The passenger, identified as a 51-year-old from Moreno Valley, was pronounced dead at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

The driver of the Toyota, a 50-year-old from Moreno Valley, sustained moderate injuries. Police said an additional passenger, a 30-year-old from Moreno Valley, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, sustained major injuries.

There was also a 4-year-old passenger who was not injured as they were in a child safety seat, CHP confirmed.

The crash remains under investigation. Police confirmed alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor.

