Dannylux honored by his hometown of Desert Hot Springs with the key of city

Latin Music star DannyLux was honored by his hometown of Desert Hot Springs with the key to the city!

"This is for all of us youth in Desert Hot Springs so they can see that, well honestly, you can do what you want. It doesn't have to be in music but it can be in whatever career you want, you can do whatever you want, you can achieve it," DannyLux told the crowd gathered at the city council chambers.

DannyLux, born Daniel Balderrama, received the key to the city in a special ceremony in the city council chambers Tuesday afternoon.

"It's such a beautiful thing to be representing Desert Hot Springs," DannyLux said. "This key for all of us."

City officials said he was honored for his exceptional performance at Coachella, his positive impact on the residents and youth of the city, and his newly announced role as the 2023 City of Desert Hot Springs Holiday Parade Grand Marshal.

You can watch the full ceremony below:

The 19-year-old Desert Hot Springs native has been tearing it up on the Latin music scene for the past two years. It all culminated in a performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, the very same festival where his father used to pick up the trash after.

"My dad worked at a company that picked up the trash, and that company also picked up the trash in Coachella, and it's something beautiful that I'm going to be able to take my dad backstage," DannyLux told News Channel 3/Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta days before his Coachella performance.

DannyLux has become one of the big stars of a new genre of Latin music called "Alternative Sierreño." His music has earned him millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok, nearly 3.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He was named one of Billboard’s 2022 Latin Artists to Watch and opened for Coldplay during their Mexico tour.

DannyLux will serve as the Grand Marshal for the City of Desert Hot Springs Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in downtown Desert Hot Springs.