Highway 62 back open after fiery crash near I-10 temporarily blocks access

By
today at 12:59 PM
Published 9:57 AM

12 p.m. Update: The road access has reopened.

10:30 a.m. Update: Cal Fire confirms that 2 people were injured in a fiery crash Tuesday Morning at the interchange of Interstate Ten and Highway 62. The crash was reported just after 9:00 a.m. A small brush fire was also sparked by the crash.

Cal Fire also says that they expect to be on scene until at least noon cleaning up the wreckage. The roadway is closed now and traffic is backing up along the Interstate.

Both patients are listed in critical condition and have been transported to local trauma centers. The forward spread of the fire has been stopped. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

We have a crew on scene and will provide updates as we get them, on air and on-line.

KESQ News Team

