Palm Springs firefighters rescue injured hiker on Tahquitz Canyon trail

A woman who sustained an injury while hiking on the Tahquitz Canyon trail in Palm Springs was rescued by firefighters on Tuesday.

According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the hiker fell on the trail and sustained a head injury. The agency announced they were conducting the rescue operations along with Agua Caliente Tribal Rangers shortly before noon.

A short video posted by the agency shows crews leading a woman with her head wrapped down the trail near the waterfall.

The agency confirmed the hiker sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters were able to hike with the patient down the trail. She was transported by AMR to a local hospital.

