PSUSD hosting job fairs on June 21, June 28, & July 12

The Palm Springs Unified School District is hosting job fairs across three days to fill various positions.

The first job fair is set to be held on Wednesday, June 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the District Center on 150 District Center Drive in Palm Springs.

Two other job fairs will also be held at the District Center:

  • June 28 - 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • July 12 - 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

HIRING POSITIONS

  • Campus Safety
  • Clerical
  • Custodial
  • Nutrition Services
  • Paraprofessionals
  • Supervision Aides
  • and many more

You can apply for open positions at psusd.us/jobs.

Jesus Reyes

