First responders rescue three different valley hikers within one week￼

Just this week alone first responders have rescued three separate hikers here in the valley.

Wednesday morning a man in his 70s was airlifted to safety after sustaining a lower body injury.

Yesterday a woman was also rescued by fire crews in the same area. She slipped and hit her head near the first waterfall in the Tahquitz Canyon region.

Cpt. Nathan Gunkle with Palm Springs Fire Department is sharing safety tips like the one below for those looking to hit the trail here in the valley.

"If you're going alone, let somebody know where you're going. Let them know the trail you're planning on going to and the time you're going to leave and return. So if you're not returned by a certain time they could start asking for help. Bring a phone that has a GPS so we can get your location," says Gunkle.

Of course you want to remember to stay hydrated, wear the appropriate clothing and pack snacks.

First responders also shared some critical advice to follow if you happen to be bit by a venomous animal while on the trail.

"Try not to run, you don't want to elevate your heart rate. You want to keep your heart rate as mellow as you can, as low as you can, and elevate wherever you have the wound. If you're bitten on the hand, just keep that above your heart. Your foot, same thing you want to lay down and keep your foot up higher and just wait there," says Cpt. Gunkle.