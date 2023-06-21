Injured Hiker Rescued after falling at Tahquitz Canyon in Palm Springs

Story Update 1:00 p.m. 6/21/23

The two calls were for the same person, same injury. Palm Springs Fire says the hiker was injured at the first fall of Tahquitz Canyon. The victim is a man in his 70s, who suffered an injury to his lower leg and was airlifted from the trail to safety. His condition is stable, sustained minor injuries.

This is the second hiker rescue at the Palm Springs trail in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, a woman suffered minor injuries after falling on the trail.

In April, a hiker drowned on the Tahquitz Canyon trail after falling into the water

Original Post 11:04 a.m. 6/21/23

Palm Springs Fire crews were called out to two separate hiker rescues early Wednesday morning. The first call came out around 9:30 a.m. from the Indian Canyons area. Crews were dispatched to help an injured hiker.

30 minutes later, crews were then called out to Tahquitz Canyon off Mesquite Avenue for another injured hiker rescue. Crews are still on scene at both locations.

We have a crew on scene, and will provide updates as we get them.