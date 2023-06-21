The Coachella Valley Firebirds: From its inception to the Calder Cup Finals

It's been quite the journey since the Coachella Valley first learned an AHL hockey team was coming to the desert. Now to that team making it to the very last game of the Calder Cup Finals.

After 98 games in the 2022-2023 season for the Firebirds, the final game of the season is on Wednesday.

The Firebirds are taking on the Hershey Bears for the Calder Cup.

Let's rewind to when the arena got the official stamp of approval on May 25, 2021, from the Riverside County Board of Supervisors to be built in Thousand Palms.

By June 2, 2021 shovels were in the ground to kick off construction for the arena.

On November 5, 2021, the Firebird name and logo were announced to the public. By January 21, 2022, the jerseys the Firebird players were going to be wearing at home and away games were revealed.

What's a team without a mascot? Fuego made its debut on August 3, 2022.

On October 16, 2022, the Coachella Valley Firebirds kicked off the 2022-2023 season with a win. However during this time, Acrisure Arena was still not complete, so the first few games were either held away or in its temporary home in Seattle, Washington.

The first time the Firebirds played at Acrisure Arena finally came on December 18, 2022. The arena lit up in red full of new fans there to welcome them.

Firebirds face off against the Roadrunners during their first home game at Acrisure Arena.

Since then there has been a Firebird frenzy around the Coachella Valley with fans trying to get their hands on some merchandise.

It will all be determined Wednesday night, will the Firebirds win the Calder Cup in its first year?