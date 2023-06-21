What does El Niño mean for the Coachella Valley?

On June 8., the Climate Prediction Center, a branch of the National Weather Service, called an El Niño Advisory.

According to Spencer Blum's original report, the arrival of El Niño is determined, "...when waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean are at least 0.5°C (0.9°F) warmer than average, we meet the criteria for El Niño."

El Niño's effect on the environment varies across the region. For Southern California, the arrival of El Niño hints at a wetter 2023-2024 winter season.

