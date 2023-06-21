Skip to Content
News

What does El Niño mean for the Coachella Valley?

MGN
MGN
MGN
By
Published 11:17 AM

On June 8., the Climate Prediction Center, a branch of the National Weather Service, called an El Niño Advisory.

According to Spencer Blum's original report, the arrival of El Niño is determined, "...when waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean are at least 0.5°C (0.9°F) warmer than average, we meet the criteria for El Niño."

To read Spencer Blum's comprehensive breakdown of El Niño, click here.

El Niño's effect on the environment varies across the region. For Southern California, the arrival of El Niño hints at a wetter 2023-2024 winter season.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen is speaking with climate experts and Coachella Valley naturalists about the phenomenon and how it may effect the desert.

Stay with News Channel 3 for additional details at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content