Coachella Valley natives and visitors kick off the first weekend of Summer with triple digit temps

It's the first weekend of Summer, and it's surely starting to feel like it.

Our First Alert Weather Alert team is forecasting consistent triple digit temperatures throughout the weekend well into next week. You can find our full forecast here.

Those temperatures however, are not stopping people like Jessica Lopez from visiting the area.

"I'm spending most of my time hanging out by the pool, listening to music, catching up on my reading and just relaxing," says Lopez.

Others like DJ Modgirl call the Coachella Valley home and are used to the sunny Summer days.

"Palm Springs used to be boarded up in the summer. And now we have such a wonderful Summer season. And it's great to come out here and get hot, and get in the pool and have fun," says DJ Modgirl.

She came prepared with a laptop cooling cover and plenty of water.

It's safe to say the heat, isn't going to burn out the party.