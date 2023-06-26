Winds prompt First Alert Weather Alert tonight

Gusty winds return to the forecast with a First Alert Weather Alert in place from 5PM this evening until 5AM tomorrow morning.

An area of low pressure is sitting over southern California. This system is helping increase both onshore flow and the winds we feel here in the Coachella Valley. Many areas could experience sustained winds of between 15mph and 25mph. Some areas will see wind gusts of over 40mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory which will be in effect for the same time period as our First Alert Weather Alert (5PM tonight until 5AM tomorrow).

The elevated winds will help keep our temperatures slightly below the seasonal average of 106°F for the next few days. However, high pressure will begin to move in by mid-week. This will usher in temperatures in the low 110s for this weekend.

