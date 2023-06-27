Firefighters work to contain fire at mobile home in Thousand Palms

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a mobile home in Thousands Palms.

The fire was reported at around 4:30 p.m. on the 33300 block of Laura Drive inside the Tri-Palm Estates and Country Club.

Firefighters on scene reported a double-wide mobile home with fire showing, Cal Fire confirmed.

Additional engines are responding and an Imperial Irrigation District crew has been requested.

