State report reveals salaries of local and county leaders

A report released Tuesday by the California State Controller's Office revealed the salaries of leaders across Riverside County including the Coachella Valley.

The agency published its 2022 "Government Compensation in California" analysis, showing how taxpayer funds were spent in the previous year, and who was receiving what for being on the public payroll.

The individual who received the largest income in county government was Director of Behavioral Health Dr. Matthew Chang, whose composite compensation last year totaled $566,374, the report said.

That amount included base pay and a lump sum disbursal, which wasn't specifically defined on the web portal but could have been banked vacation and sick leave time that wasn't used, but cashed out, according to the controller's office.

The second-highest paid was the chief deputy director of the Sheriff's Department, who was not named. The individual received a base salary of $189,565, but received a lump sum payout of $341,390, according to the report.

Sheriff Chad Bianco's income, in contrast, totaled $298,990. In government speak, when a subordinate makes more than the superior, it's called "compaction." The Board of Supervisors in 2014 hiked executive salaries in an attempt to fix disparities. A similar proposal to raise elected officials' salaries was made by the Department of Human Resources last December, but the board rejected it, saying it was not justified.

Riverside University Health System Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arnold Tabuenca landed in the No. 3 spot, taking home $507,748 in 2022, the report said.

A senior psychiatrist in the county Department of Mental Health followed at No. 4 with $506,624 in total compensation, while the assistant director of the Department of Public Social Services was at No. 5 at $503,998.

At No. 6 was the chief of psychiatry in the Department of Mental Health, receiving $493,506. Just behind that person was a senior staff psychiatrist assigned to county correctional facilities, whose annual comp was $491,044.

RUHS CEO Jennifer Cruikshank was at No. 8 among county government's highest paid last year, procuring $460,899. The balance of the top 10 was comprised of two Department of Mental Health staff psychiatrists, whose total compensation ranged from $444,000 to $447,352 in 2022.

Not one elected county official appeared in the top 50 of the controller's list. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Van Wagenen was at No. 37, with total compensation of $362,100, according to the report.

Board members were way down the list for annual compensation packages, making less than many deputy district attorneys, sheriff's sergeants, even the deputy director of transportation, according to figures.

The supervisors' pay ranged from $160,644 to $203,252 in 2022, with Supervisor Kevin Jeffries at the bottom because he has consistently declined pay raises since first taking office in 2013. He's the most senior member of the board and will be retiring from politics at the completion of his current term in 2024.

The controller's website indicated the average pay for a county employee last year was $66,072. County government is the single largest employer in Riverside County, with just over 27,000 positions. Roughly $1.86 billion in total wages were paid in 2022.

Top 10 Highest Wages in each of the Coachella Valley Cities:

(Note: Data for Desert Hot Springs was not on the state list)

The data is available at www.publicpay.ca.gov.

Cathedral City

Position Department Total Wages Total Retirement & Health Contribution Facilities Manager Facilities $370,894 $41,238 Administrative Services Administrative Services Admin $334,569 $37,053 Fire Battalion Chief Fire Department $327,861 $67,232 Fire Battalion Chief Fire Department $315,659 $26,703 Fire Chief Fire Department $307,874 $58,914 Fire Battalion Chief Fire Department $299,649 $66,812 Police Chief Police Department $279,132 $74,813 Police Commander Police Department $268,634 $72,912 City Manager Management $267,564 $46,974 Fire Captain Fire Department $263,917 $52,701

Coachella

Position Department Total Wages Total Retirement & Health Contribution City Manager City Administration $252,937 $31,444 Finance Director Finance Department $219,082 $25,199 Public Works Director Public Works Department $216,402 $42,306 City Engineer Engineering Department $193,199 $36,214 Development Services Director Community Development $177,382 $28,758 Human Resources Manager Personnel $166,793 $35,351 Utilities Manager Water Utility - Operations $158,765 $7,632 Accounting Manager Finance Department $150,750 $27,174 Assistant To The City Manager City Administration $141,666 $32,348 Grants Manager City Administration $135,634 $28,001

Indian Wells:

Position Department Total Wages Total Retirement & Health Contribution Finance Director Finance $284,241 $70,963 City Manager City Manager $278,668 $86,027 Public Works Director Public Works $229,138 $64,344 Information Technology Manager City Manager $214,809 $60,993 Deputy City Manager City Manager $202,887 $56,171 Community Development Director Community Development $194,283 $41,197 Assistant Finance Director Finance $165,818 $55,462 Building Official & Code Enforcement Mgr. Community Development $137,657 $44,373 City Clerk City Manager $135,874 $47,045 Public Works Field Supervisor Public Works $129,652 $44,913

Indio

Position Department Total Wages Total Retirement & Health Contribution Police Sergeant Police Field Services $253,942 $62,585 City Manager City Manager's Office $247,274 $68,870 Police Sergeant Police Support Services $231,501 $45,903 IPD Police Officer Police Field Services $230,372 $50,875 Police Sergeant Police Investigations $228,245 $51,995 Police Sergeant Police Traffic Safety $215,354 $57,117 Chief Of Police Police Administration $211,604 $42,525 Director Of Public Works Public Works Administration & Engineering $210,088 $29,138 Police Sergeant Police Field Services $205,312 $57,163

La Quinta:

Position Department Total Wages Total Retirement & Health Contribution City Manager City Manager $247,614 $33,360 Public Works Director/City Engineer Public Works/Engineering $185,956 $32,341 Design & Development Director Design & Development $178,412 $36,345 City Clerk Director City Clerk $171,865 $40,081 Director City Manager $168,302 $29,142 Community Resources Director Community Resources $163,429 $24,499 Finance Director Finance $154,340 $22,154 Community Resources Manager Community Resources $141,635 $26,637 Public Safety Manager Community Resources $133,649 $31,816 Associate Engineer Public Works/Engineering $132,972 $15,096

Rancho Mirage:

Position Department Total Wages Total Retirement & Health Contribution City Manager City Manager Department $342,407 $54,663 Director Of Marketing Tourism & Marketing Department $205,712 $48,014 Library Director Library Department $204,914 $51,339 Director Of Information Services Information Technology Department $204,361 $46,995 Director Of Administrative Services Administration Department $197,905 $46,995 Director Of Public Works Engineering Department $194,450 $51,339 Director Of Development Services Planning Department $184,972 $35,832 City Engineer Engineering Department $164,594 $43,504 Director Of Development Services Planning Department $162,016 $27,888 Senior Manager Finance Department $141,613 $37,368

Palm Desert:

Position Department Total Wages Total Retirement & Health Contribution City Manager City Manager $288,991 $76,329 Director Of Finance/City Treas Finance $229,681 $13,233 Deputy Director Of Finance Finance $209,524 $42,857 Chief Invent And Prcrmt Offer Administrative Services $206,222 $13,584 Director Of Public Works City Manager $201,795 $54,106 Director Of Finance/City Treas Finance $186,181 $46,180 Director Of Economic Develop City Manager $179,439 $49,266 Information Systems Manager Data Processing $170,573 $50,682 Human Resources Manager Human Resources $163,772 $46,531 Acm/Development Services City Manager $155,842 $35,268

Palm Springs