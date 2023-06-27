Skip to Content
State report reveals salaries of local and county leaders

A report released Tuesday by the California State Controller's Office revealed the salaries of leaders across Riverside County including the Coachella Valley.

The agency published its 2022 "Government Compensation in California" analysis, showing how taxpayer funds were spent in the previous year, and who was receiving what for being on the public payroll.

The individual who received the largest income in county government was Director of Behavioral Health Dr. Matthew Chang, whose composite compensation last year totaled $566,374, the report said.

That amount included base pay and a lump sum disbursal, which wasn't specifically defined on the web portal but could have been banked vacation and sick leave time that wasn't used, but cashed out, according to the controller's office.

The second-highest paid was the chief deputy director of the Sheriff's Department, who was not named. The individual received a base salary of $189,565, but received a lump sum payout of $341,390, according to the report.   

Sheriff Chad Bianco's income, in contrast, totaled $298,990. In government speak, when a subordinate makes more than the superior, it's called "compaction." The Board of Supervisors in 2014 hiked executive salaries in an attempt to fix disparities. A similar proposal to raise elected officials' salaries was made by the Department of Human Resources last December, but the board rejected it, saying it was not justified.

Riverside University Health System Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arnold Tabuenca landed in the No. 3 spot, taking home $507,748 in 2022, the report said.

A senior psychiatrist in the county Department of Mental Health followed at No. 4 with $506,624 in total compensation, while the assistant director of the Department of Public Social Services was at No. 5 at $503,998.   

At No. 6 was the chief of psychiatry in the Department of Mental Health, receiving $493,506. Just behind that person was a senior staff psychiatrist assigned to county correctional facilities, whose annual comp was $491,044.

RUHS CEO Jennifer Cruikshank was at No. 8 among county government's highest paid last year, procuring $460,899. The balance of the top 10 was comprised of two Department of Mental Health staff psychiatrists, whose total compensation ranged from $444,000 to $447,352 in 2022.

Not one elected county official appeared in the top 50 of the controller's list. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Van Wagenen was at No. 37, with total compensation of $362,100, according to the report.

Board members were way down the list for annual compensation packages, making less than many deputy district attorneys, sheriff's sergeants, even the deputy director of transportation, according to figures.   

The supervisors' pay ranged from $160,644 to $203,252 in 2022, with Supervisor Kevin Jeffries at the bottom because he has consistently declined pay raises since first taking office in 2013. He's the most senior member of the board and will be retiring from politics at the completion of his current term in 2024.   

The controller's website indicated the average pay for a county employee last year was $66,072. County government is the single largest employer in Riverside County, with just over 27,000 positions. Roughly $1.86 billion in total wages were paid in 2022.

Top 10 Highest Wages in each of the Coachella Valley Cities:

(Note: Data for Desert Hot Springs was not on the state list)

The data is available at www.publicpay.ca.gov.

Cathedral City

PositionDepartmentTotal WagesTotal Retirement & Health Contribution
Facilities ManagerFacilities$370,894$41,238
Administrative ServicesAdministrative Services Admin$334,569$37,053
Fire Battalion ChiefFire Department$327,861$67,232
Fire Battalion ChiefFire Department$315,659$26,703
Fire ChiefFire Department$307,874$58,914
Fire Battalion ChiefFire Department$299,649$66,812
Police ChiefPolice Department$279,132$74,813
Police CommanderPolice Department$268,634$72,912
City ManagerManagement$267,564$46,974
Fire CaptainFire Department$263,917$52,701

Coachella

PositionDepartmentTotal WagesTotal Retirement & Health Contribution
City ManagerCity Administration$252,937$31,444
Finance DirectorFinance Department$219,082$25,199
Public Works DirectorPublic Works Department$216,402$42,306
City EngineerEngineering Department$193,199$36,214
Development Services DirectorCommunity Development$177,382$28,758
Human Resources ManagerPersonnel$166,793$35,351
Utilities ManagerWater Utility - Operations$158,765$7,632
Accounting ManagerFinance Department$150,750$27,174
Assistant To The City ManagerCity Administration$141,666$32,348
Grants ManagerCity Administration$135,634$28,001

Indian Wells: 

PositionDepartmentTotal WagesTotal Retirement & Health Contribution
Finance DirectorFinance$284,241$70,963
City ManagerCity Manager$278,668$86,027
Public Works DirectorPublic Works$229,138$64,344
Information Technology ManagerCity Manager$214,809$60,993
Deputy City ManagerCity Manager$202,887$56,171
Community Development DirectorCommunity Development$194,283$41,197
Assistant Finance DirectorFinance$165,818$55,462
Building Official & Code Enforcement Mgr.Community Development$137,657$44,373
City ClerkCity Manager$135,874$47,045
Public Works Field SupervisorPublic Works$129,652$44,913

Indio

PositionDepartmentTotal WagesTotal Retirement & Health Contribution
Police SergeantPolice Field Services$253,942$62,585
City ManagerCity Manager's Office$247,274$68,870
Police SergeantPolice Support Services$231,501$45,903
IPD Police OfficerPolice Field Services$230,372$50,875
Police SergeantPolice Investigations$228,245$51,995
Police SergeantPolice Traffic Safety$215,354$57,117
Chief Of PolicePolice Administration$211,604$42,525
Director Of Public WorksPublic Works Administration & Engineering$210,088$29,138
Police SergeantPolice Field Services$205,312$57,163

La Quinta: 

PositionDepartmentTotal WagesTotal Retirement & Health Contribution
City ManagerCity Manager$247,614$33,360
Public Works Director/City EngineerPublic Works/Engineering$185,956$32,341
Design & Development DirectorDesign & Development$178,412$36,345
City Clerk DirectorCity Clerk$171,865$40,081
DirectorCity Manager$168,302$29,142
Community Resources DirectorCommunity Resources$163,429$24,499
Finance DirectorFinance$154,340$22,154
Community Resources ManagerCommunity Resources$141,635$26,637
Public Safety ManagerCommunity Resources$133,649$31,816
Associate EngineerPublic Works/Engineering$132,972$15,096

Rancho Mirage: 

PositionDepartmentTotal WagesTotal Retirement & Health Contribution
City ManagerCity Manager Department$342,407$54,663
Director Of MarketingTourism & Marketing Department$205,712$48,014
Library DirectorLibrary Department$204,914$51,339
Director Of Information ServicesInformation Technology Department$204,361$46,995
Director Of Administrative ServicesAdministration Department$197,905$46,995
Director Of Public WorksEngineering Department$194,450$51,339
Director Of Development ServicesPlanning Department$184,972$35,832
City EngineerEngineering Department$164,594$43,504
Director Of Development ServicesPlanning Department$162,016$27,888
Senior ManagerFinance Department$141,613$37,368

Palm Desert:

PositionDepartmentTotal WagesTotal Retirement & Health Contribution
City ManagerCity Manager$288,991$76,329
Director Of Finance/City TreasFinance$229,681$13,233
Deputy Director Of FinanceFinance$209,524$42,857
Chief Invent And Prcrmt OfferAdministrative Services$206,222$13,584
Director Of Public WorksCity Manager$201,795$54,106
Director Of Finance/City TreasFinance$186,181$46,180
Director Of Economic DevelopCity Manager$179,439$49,266
Information Systems ManagerData Processing$170,573$50,682
Human Resources ManagerHuman Resources$163,772$46,531
Acm/Development ServicesCity Manager$155,842$35,268

Palm Springs

PositionDepartmentTotal WagesTotal Retirement & Health Contribution
Fire CaptainFire$313,873$123,971
Fire Battalion ChiefFire$298,972$149,071
Fire CaptainFire$280,154$125,018
Fire Battalion ChiefFire$278,708$145,599
Fire Battalion ChiefFire$275,732$131,030
Fire CaptainFire$267,353$133,806
Fire Deputy ChiefFire$266,301$165,624
Police OfficerPolice$263,428$102,969
Police ChiefPolice$262,868$157,205
Fire CaptainFire$259,097$112,873

Jesus Reyes

City News Service

