375 people were temporarily stuck at Palm Springs Tramway mountain station after electrical issue

Approximately 375 people were temporarily stuck at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's mountain station due to an electrical issue with a tramcar.

The issue was identified at around 3:30 p.m. Madison Morgan, spokesperson for the Tramway, said the tramcar left the dock and went up about 100 feet when the emergency break went off. The tramcar was brought back to the dock for tests.

Tramway's maintenance crew was able to determine that it was an electrical issue, but were not able to resolve it, Morgan confirmed.

The 375 people at the mountain station were offered complimentary dinner while they work to assess the issue.

Normal operations resumed at around 6:15 p.m. after the issue was determined to be a loose electrical wire, Morgan said. People are being brought down from the Mountain Station.

Ticket sales were stopped for the day at around 4:00 p.m. Morgan said the Tramway will resume normal operations on Thursday.

