Palm Springs Fire Department alerts residents on the city’s fireworks ban

This 4th of July if you are a resident of Palm Springs or will be spending your Independence Day there, the Palm Springs Fire Department wants residents to be aware that all fireworks including "Safe and Sane" fireworks are illegal in Palm Springs.

"Safe and Sane" fireworks refer to fireworks that are sold publicly and do not fly or explode, such as sparklers, fountains, snake items and ground spinners. Because of this years high rainfall it resulted in our valley having an exceptionally high growth of vegetation which increases the likelihood of a fire occurring due to the spark of a firework.

Firework-related injuries are also a major reason for this ban. In 2020 it is reported that emergency departments within the U.S. treated over 10,000 firework-related injuries, and children under 15 years of age accounted for 30% of all firework-related injury.

To be able to still enjoy your 4th of July safely and get the firework experience there will be firework shows and celebrations in various cities throughout the Coachella Valley all weekend long.

4th of July Independence Day Celebration in Cathedral City, July 1st-2nd from 7:00pm-12:00am

Independence Day Celebration in Coachella, July 1st from 6:00pm-10:00pm

Fireworks Celebration in Desert Hot Springs, July 1st from 6:00pm-10:00pm

Fourth of July Fireworks Show in Indio July 3rd at 9:00pm

Palm Desert Independence Day Celebration in Palm Desert, July 4th from 7:30pm-9:00pm

All American Fourth of July Weekend in Palm Springs, July 1st-4th

4th of July Independence Day Celebration in Rancho Mirage, July 4th at 7:00pm

To report any illegal fireworks within the City of Palm Springs please call 760-327-1441. Or 911 in case of any fires or injuries