Suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting in Coachella

An officer-involved shooting temporarily shut down a portion of the 10 freeway heading east of Coachella Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol confirmed a pursuit began on the freeway just east of Dillon Road. When the pursuit ended, an officer-involved shooting took place.

No one was injured in the shooting and a suspect is in custody, police said.

A sig alert was issued for the area stating Interstate 10 eastbound at SR-86 for several hours. Vehicles were directed off the freeway heading east on Dillon Road.

The highway was reopened by 11:30 a.m.

