Victorville man arrested for DUI following wrong-way fatal wreck near Desert Hot Springs

A suspected wrong-way driver was arrested for driving under the influence following a crash that killed another driver Wednesday just west of Desert Hot Springs.

A statement released Thursday morning said a Victorville man, 42, driving a Ford Fiesta crossed over the painted double solid yellow lines along North Indian Canyon Drive Wednesday at 2:21 p.m. and drove the wrong way crashing head-on into a 2007 Honda Civic.

The statement said the Honda was occupied by a Nuevo man, 49.

The crash happened near State Route 62.

A CHP officer told News Channel 3 at the scene that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Cal Fire.

Traffic was backed up along Indian Canyon Drive.

Both parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the CHP statement.

The driver of the of the Ford was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Our crew at the scene confirmed that Indian Canyon was shut down on both sides. There was no word on when the road would be reopened.

