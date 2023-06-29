Future Firebirds? Seattle Kraken select 10 players in 2023 NHL Draft

The 2023 NHL Draft finished on Thursday with many Firebirds' fans watching closely to see which players would be selected by the Seattle Kraken as the NHL parent team to the Birds.

Seattle Kraken - 2023 NHL Draft

The Kraken had 10 picks in this year's draft, including first rounder Eduard Sale.

The #SeaKraken have selected forward Eduard Sale with the 20th-overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/zPw9mx952X — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) June 29, 2023

Seattle is hoping to build on their success this last season, making the playoffs before being eliminated in the West Semis by the Dallas Stars.

Of the 10 selections, we could see some of them play in the Coachella Valley next season.

#SeaKraken 2023 Draft Class



Eduard Sale, LW

Carson Rehkopf, LW/C

Oscar Fisker Molgaard, C

Lukas Dragicevic, D

Caden Price, D

Andrei Loshko, C

Kaden Hammell, D

Visa Vedenpaa, G

Zeb Forsfjall, C

Zaccharya Wisdom, RW



Seattle Kraken add 10 (6F, 3D, 1G) more players to an already… pic.twitter.com/xZx13CG6ej — 32 Krew (@The32Krew) June 29, 2023

The Firebirds finished 2nd in the AHL in their inaugural season.

They had a historic playoff run, making it all the way to the Calder Cup Finals, before losing in overtime of Game 7 to the Hershey Bears on home ice.

