Human bones found in Thousand Palms

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of human bones in Thousand Palms.

The bones were found in the area of Washington Street and Ramon Road on Wednesday, the agency confirmed to News Channel 3.

Deputies arrived at the area on Wednesday and were able to determine that the bone were indeed human. Deputies searched the area; however, no additional evidence was located, the agency noted.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Coroners Bureau responded to the location and collected the bones. There has been no identification of the remains at this time.

An investigation by the Sheriff's Office remains ongoing.