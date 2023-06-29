Will more money be allocated to build the Homeless Navigation Center?

Whether or not Palm Springs City Council will be putting more money to get the Homeless Navigation Center built will be decided on Thursday, as construction is scheduled to start in July.

After being pushed back from the city council meeting on June 5th, the Homeless Navigation Center is expected to be discussed at tonight's meeting.

On the agenda for discussion:

Appropriation of funds for $5,000,000 for additional construction costs.

Approval of $520,763 to go towards a professional services agreement for the architect of the center.

Increasing the project contingency from $1,500,000 to $3,000,000 that would authorize the City Manager to approve project-related contracts, amendments, and change orders up to $3,000,000.

Consideration of a policy that would use a certain percentage of the transient occupancy tax to be set aside and used for future affordable housing needs.

Construction for the Navigation Center is expected to start in July with completion by February 2024.

The City Council meeting is at 5:30 p.m.