Animal control reunites dog with owner after being stuck in a pipe

kesq
By
Updated
today at 12:44 PM
Published 12:27 PM

A dog was reunited with her owner Friday morning after animal control rescued it from a pipe in Coachella late Thursday night.

The call of a dog stuck in a pipe came in around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. Animal Control Officer Rebekah Reyes was on duty and responded.

She was able to locate the pup and eventually was successful in freeing her.

Later that night, Reyes said she was scouring social media for posts about lost pets to see if she can locate the dog's owner.

That's when she saw a post from David Silva about his dog Miley being missing four days ago.

On Friday morning Silva was able to reunite with Miley. He said she had run away after fireworks were being popped in the area.

Silva said he is thankful someone made the call to animal control and realizes how much damage fireworks can do.

“After this and just the feeling you get that a family member is lost because of the fireworks, I’m against it now. It’s not cool," he said.

Riverside County Animal Services wants to remind people to create safe places for their pets ahead of the 4th of July celebrations.

If you find a lost pet, report it immediately to 951.358.7387.

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

