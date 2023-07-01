Russian attacks in Ukraine leave 3 killed, 17 wounded. Spain highlights European support for Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials have reported three people killed and 17 others wounded from Russian shelling in the country’s east and south. A visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez began in Kyiv on Saturday as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the European Union for Ukraine’s fight to dislodge invading Russian forces from its territory. Sánchez told Ukraine’s parliament that “we’ll be with you as long as it takes.” Sanchez also promised further deliveries of heavy weaponry, including Leopard tanks. At a news conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sanchez announced Spain would deliver more heavy weaponry to Ukraine including four Leopard tanks and armored personnel carriers, as well as a portable field hospital.

