Are you confronting a big medical bill? Attack it with a plan — and these tips

An enormous medical bill can trigger a wave of panic, but experts say patients should attack the problem with a plan. That startling invoice that arrived in the mail may not be what you wind up paying. Errors or slow insurance payments may have inflated that total. If it’s accurate, financial aid or other assistance might be available to pare it. Steps to take include double checking the numbers, potentially seeking outside help and thinking hard about a payment plan. Sometimes a simple phone call can clear up questions. Don’t ignore the bill.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.