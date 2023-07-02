Kansas nightclub shooting leaves 9 hurt; police capture one of multiple suspected shooters

Police in Kansas say a shooting in a nightclub left seven people with gunshot wounds and an additional two victims hospitalized after being trampled as people rushed outside. Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses says shots were fired just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the City Nightz nightclub. Moses says seven people were shot and two were “trampled” during the mass exodus out the club. Moses says no one was killed, but one person was critically injured. All the victims were being treated at an area hospital. Moses says shots were fired from at least four guns during the incident. He says a person whom police believe was one of several shooters was arrested.

