Windows smashed in Swiss city, 7 detained in ‘echo’ of violence in France

BERLIN (AP) — Police say seven people were detained after several shop windows in the Swiss city of Lausanne were smashed as young people gathered in an “echo” of riots in neighboring France. Police said Sunday that more than 100 people gathered in downtown Lausanne in French-speaking western Switzerland on Saturday evening. A police statement said that they were responding to several appeals on social media linked to several nights of violence that have shaken France after the police killing of a 17-year-old in a Paris suburb. Police said that several shop windows and a shop door were broken while officers dispersed youths who threw paving stones and a Molotov cocktail at them.

