Skip to Content
News

7 people evacuated from Palm Springs apartment building due to underground electrical vault fire

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:40 PM

Seven adults were evacuated from an apartment building in Palm Springs due to an underground electrical vault fire Monday evening. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

The fire broke out at around 6:20 p.m. on the 2300 block of W. Nicola Road, north of the Palm Springs International Airport.

Authorities said the power was shut off briefly within a 10-block radius, but has been restored to almost everyone except the apartment building and two single-family residences.

Southern California Edison hopes to have the power restored for the remaining affected customers soon, authorities noted.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content