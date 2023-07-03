7 people evacuated from Palm Springs apartment building due to underground electrical vault fire

Seven adults were evacuated from an apartment building in Palm Springs due to an underground electrical vault fire Monday evening. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

The fire broke out at around 6:20 p.m. on the 2300 block of W. Nicola Road, north of the Palm Springs International Airport.

Authorities said the power was shut off briefly within a 10-block radius, but has been restored to almost everyone except the apartment building and two single-family residences.

Southern California Edison hopes to have the power restored for the remaining affected customers soon, authorities noted.