How Fireworks Can Impact Air Quality

We are all familiar with that smell of smoke and that hazy look in the air after a firework explodes. Well, when there are large amounts of fireworks displays (like on the 4th of July), some of the smoke and haze can build up and stick around the surface. What can make this build-up hazardous, among other things, is PM2.5 and PM10. This is the reason that the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Particulate Advisory.

Credit: The White House

PM stands for particulate matter and the number represents the size of the particulates in micrometers or microns. One micron (or micrometer) is 1 one millionth of a meter. Another way to think about it is that one micron is 1 million times smaller than a meter. For reference, a human hair is about 50-70 microns wide. Things like dust and pollen are considered PM10 pollutants. Combustion particles and metallic compounds (like those released from fireworks) are PM2.5 pollutants.

Credit: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

A firework is made up of a few main ingredients. These are a fuel source, an oxidizer and a color-producing chemical. The fuel source is typically a carbon-based charcoal black powder. The oxidizer is responsible for producing the oxygen necessary for the reaction, and often times a metal salt is included to make the firework glow a certain color. For example, Copper compounds tend to produce blue fireworks and barium compounds cause a green color.

Credit: U.S. Geologic Survey

The largest impact for the Coachella Valley will be localized pockets of hazardous air quality. Particularly, areas close to fireworks displays. Pollutants from fireworks tend to stay closer to the surface, so the advisory is in place for July 4th and 5th. The pollutants may stay overnight and slowly dissipate throughout the day on July 5th.