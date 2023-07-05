Skip to Content
Vegetation fire burns 39 acres in Mecca with 60% containment

Updated
today at 7:43 PM
Published 10:41 AM

Update 7:40 PM
The fire has been mapped at 39 acres and is 60% contained, Cal Fire announced.

Firefighters are working to contain a growing vegetation fire in Mecca that sparked Wednesday morning.

Cal Fire officials say that it started around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Street and 66th Ave.

Firefighters say that it is burning in thick vegetation and grew to 6 acres by 10:30 a.m. As of 11:45 a.m., the fire is holding at 15 acres.

Authorities told News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen at the scene that the blaze is 20% contained and no longer actively growing.

By 5:00 p.m., the fire was 30% contained, officials confirmed.

No evacuation orders have been issued as of 10:30 a.m. Mecca Elementary School has voluntarily evacuated because of smoke in the area.

Powerlines in the area were de-energized and a power outage affected several residents for about an hour. Power was restored to most IID customers in the affected area by 11:45 a.m., Cal Fire said.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene witnessed representatives from IID looking at electrical poles on fire.

