Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia, raising questions about Kremlin’s strategy

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The president of Belarus says the mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his troops are in their field camps. Thursday’s announcement raised new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s claim could not be independently verified, and the Kremlin refused to comment on Yevgeny Prigozhin’s whereabouts. But Russian media have reported he was recently seen at his offices in St. Petersburg. It was not clear if Prigozhin’s presence in Russia would violate the deal. The agreement allowed the head of the Wagner Group military contractor to move to Belarus in exchange for ending the rebellion and a promise of amnesty for him and his troops.

