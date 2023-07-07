Inmate in RivCo jail dies at 61 due to ongoing illness

A 61-year-old inmate of the Robert Presley Detention Center died at a local hospital due to an ongoing illness, authorities said today.

Investigators from the Corrections Central Investigations responded Wednesday to a report of an in-custody death, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department reporting deputy Ken Thurm Thursday. Astrid Johnson of the Coachella Valley was in custody and had been admitted to a local hospital for several weeks due to her ongoing illness.

According to the Riverside County coroner's office, she was at the Riverside University Health System Medical Center, 26520 Cactus Ave. in Moreno Valley.

"Deputies from the Robert Presley Detention Center provided security based on Johnson's custody status,'' Thurm said in a statement. "Johnson's medical condition was determined to be terminal, and died as a result."

She was pronounced dead by hospital physicians and her family was notified of her death.

There was no signs of foul play.

The nature of her sickness was not disclosed.

According to inmate records, Johnson was in jail on suspicion of assault causing great bodily injury and robbery.