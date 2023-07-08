Inmate suspected of homicide escapes from a Pennsylvania jail using bed sheets

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an inmate described as “very dangerous” who officials say escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets. Warren police say Michael Burham was last seen wearing a blue denim coat and an orange jail jumpsuit but had likely changed clothes. Police say Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation. They say he is also associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple. Authorities say he escaped using bed sheets tied together. Local, state and federal agencies are involved in the search.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.