‘Insidious 5’ topples ‘Indiana Jones’ before ‘Mission: Impossible’ launches

Indiana Jones’ reign atop the box office was short-lived. In its second weekend in theaters, the Disney release was usurped by another franchise fifth -– “Insidious: The Red Door.” The horror film starring and directed by Patrick Wilson scared up $32.7 million in ticket sales from 3,188 theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” fell 56% to take second place with $26.5 million. The raunchy, R-rated comedy “Joy Ride” also made its theatrical debut this weekend in 2,820 locations and earned an underwhelming $5.9 million to take sixth place.

