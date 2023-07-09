Ukraine and the environment will top the agenda when Biden meets with UK politicians and royalty

LONDON (AP) — A dash of pomp and a dose of politics are on the agenda during President Joe Biden’s stopover visit to the U.K. He’s due to discuss the environment with King Charles III and the war in Ukraine with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Biden landed in London late Sunday on his way to a NATO summit in Lithuania. He is scheduled to hold talks with Sunak at 10 Downing St. on Monday before heading to Windsor Castle to meet Charles. Though it’s not a full state visit, the royal element helps underscore the importance of the trans-Atlantic “special relationship,” which has been tested by Brexit but reinforced by unity over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

