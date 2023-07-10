Investigation continues after 18-year-old was shot and killed during graduation party in Indio

An investigation is ongoing after a graduation party in Indio ended in a shooting that left one person dead and three others hurt.

We were able to hear the latest developments on the investigation from Indio Police and were able to speak to homeowners where the shooting happened.

As the investigation goes into its third day, Benjamin Guitron, Spokesperson with the Indio Police Department says, "We want every bit of information, any video footage, any security video, individuals that had their cameras because it was a festive environment from a very large group of attendees."

Homeowners off Napoli Street who spoke with us off camera say they were celebrating their granddaughter's graduation from La Quinta High School.

Neighbors tell us they saw dozens of teenagers seeking shelter after gunshots rang through the Bella Vida Neighborhood.

"We can say there was approximately about over 100 that are attending the house party," says Guitron.

Homeowners say Friday night's celebration was supposed to last from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Indio Police tell us gunshots were heard minutes after, at 12:04 a.m.

"When our officers arrived to discover that one person was injured due to a gunshot, they were treated by Indio CalFire, paramedics and fire staff, and passed away," says Guitron.

According to homeowners, the 18-year-old male who died was shot in their backyard.

Indio Police say three other people, two females and a male suffered non-life threatening gun shot wounds and were taken to hospital.

"As far as suspect or specific suspect information. It's still ongoing investigation," says Guitron.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with Information is being asked to contact Indio Police or call Valley Crime Stoppers at 341-STOP.